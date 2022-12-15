Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Up 159.6% in November

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, an increase of 159.6% from the November 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. Azenta has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Azenta by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Azenta by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

