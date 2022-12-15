Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells $1,003,800.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

KRTX stock opened at $204.57 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.79 and its 200 day moving average is $192.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRTX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

