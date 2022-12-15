Chi Fung Cheng Sells 40,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,463,602 shares in the company, valued at $172,412,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $382,656.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $584,400.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $539,600.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -249.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.