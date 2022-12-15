Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Shares of MUSA opened at $281.94 on Monday. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $323.00. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.37.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 26.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

