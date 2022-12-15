Cowen Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $320.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $333.81.
RH Trading Down 1.4 %
RH opened at $259.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $575.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in RH by 5,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
