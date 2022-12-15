Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Down 5.3 %
PW stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $81.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
About Power REIT
