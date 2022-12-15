Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Down 5.3 %

PW stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $81.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

