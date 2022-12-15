Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NMM stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $717.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.22% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $322.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $20,932,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter worth $7,737,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 360.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

