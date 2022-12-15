Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL) Short Interest Update

Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the November 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 28.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Kalera Public Price Performance
NASDAQ KAL opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. Kalera Public has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $13.30.
Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kalera Public will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalera Public during the third quarter worth about $2,446,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kalera Public during the third quarter worth about $5,842,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Kalera Public by 19.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,373,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 224,360 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kalera Public during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalera Public during the second quarter worth about $3,999,000. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.
Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.
