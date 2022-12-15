Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Up 152.0% in November

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,612,700 shares, an increase of 152.0% from the November 15th total of 8,972,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 250.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.53. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

