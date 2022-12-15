Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 162.0% in November

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 162.0% from the November 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 145 ($1.78) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.60.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.