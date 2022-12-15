First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 155.4% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $57.68 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

