First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 155.4% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FTXL opened at $57.68 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
