Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Mativ Trading Down 0.2 %

MATV stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.42. Mativ has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $32.03.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Mativ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,085.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,085.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $39,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,179.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 36,580 shares of company stock worth $793,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Featured Stories

