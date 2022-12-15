McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.48.

MCD opened at $274.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.94 and its 200 day moving average is $256.49. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Capital World Investors increased its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

