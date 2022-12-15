Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.07.

SNMRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Snam from €5.40 ($5.68) to €5.30 ($5.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snam from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.25 ($5.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Snam from €5.10 ($5.37) to €5.00 ($5.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Snam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

