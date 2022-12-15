SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $446.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SALRF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SalMar ASA from 362.00 to 339.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SALRF opened at $33.37 on Thursday. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

