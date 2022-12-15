Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATCO shares. B. Riley lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,254,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,827,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Atlas by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,500 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth $21,198,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,282 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Stock Performance

Atlas stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Atlas has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

