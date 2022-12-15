Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells 92,320 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 92,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $1,972,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,133,058.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 12th, Jo Natauri sold 147,816 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20.
  • On Tuesday, December 6th, Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85.
  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Jo Natauri sold 120,500 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $2,552,190.00.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Jo Natauri sold 22,644 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Jo Natauri sold 26,883 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $562,392.36.
  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 129,985 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,289.20.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,382.21.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80.
  • On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 67,760 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

