Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells $2,598,598.90 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 143,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $2,598,598.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,326.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 29,511 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $537,395.31.
Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -913.00 and a beta of 0.47.
CWAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
