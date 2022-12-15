Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells $2,598,598.90 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 143,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $2,598,598.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,326.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 29,511 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $537,395.31.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -913.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 89,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,509,000 after buying an additional 204,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

