Richard White Sells 67,906 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 67,906 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$57.13 ($38.60), for a total value of A$3,879,469.78 ($2,621,263.36).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Richard White sold 115,414 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$55.91 ($37.78), for a total value of A$6,452,796.74 ($4,359,997.80).

On Thursday, November 17th, Richard White sold 111,550 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$57.97 ($39.17), for a total value of A$6,466,553.50 ($4,369,292.91).

On Thursday, November 10th, Richard White sold 117,731 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$54.79 ($37.02), for a total value of A$6,450,481.49 ($4,358,433.44).

On Thursday, November 3rd, Richard White sold 111,994 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$57.67 ($38.97), for a total value of A$6,458,693.98 ($4,363,982.42).

On Thursday, October 27th, Richard White sold 113,796 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$56.72 ($38.32), for a total value of A$6,454,509.12 ($4,361,154.81).

On Thursday, October 20th, Richard White sold 115,024 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$56.14 ($37.93), for a total value of A$6,457,447.36 ($4,363,140.11).

On Thursday, October 13th, Richard White sold 118,213 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$54.64 ($36.92), for a total value of A$6,459,158.32 ($4,364,296.16).

On Thursday, October 6th, Richard White sold 118,541 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$54.61 ($36.90), for a total value of A$6,473,524.01 ($4,374,002.71).

On Thursday, September 29th, Richard White sold 119,667 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$54.12 ($36.57), for a total value of A$6,476,378.04 ($4,375,931.11).

On Wednesday, September 21st, Richard White sold 91,414 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$56.72 ($38.32), for a total value of A$5,185,002.08 ($3,503,379.78).

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry worldwide. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations. It provides customs declaration management and related international trade, customs compliance and warehouse, customs management, freight forwarding, warehousing, transport, customs clearance, tracking, shipping and port logistics software solutions, cloud-enabled customs compliance, freight forwarding software, trade compliance, container optimization, and parcel, less than truckload and logistics transportation management, as well as freight rate management, ocean freight rate management, container yard/terminal management, and messaging integration software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.