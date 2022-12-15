Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $334,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,533.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $334,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,533.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,121. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $781,543. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,716,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after purchasing an additional 465,777 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHU opened at $35.55 on Friday. Cohu has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Cohu had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

