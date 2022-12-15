Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $334,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,533.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $334,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,533.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,121. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $781,543. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu
Cohu Stock Performance
Shares of COHU opened at $35.55 on Friday. Cohu has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Cohu had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohu (COHU)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.