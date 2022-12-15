Insider Selling: Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Sells $2,497,338.72 in Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

