Ginger Gregory Sells 5,610 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BIIB stock opened at $289.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after buying an additional 126,305 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 8,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

