Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells 18,534 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE HIG opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

