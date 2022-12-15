Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $490.32.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $468.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.