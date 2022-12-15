Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $100.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point cut their target price on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $83.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.