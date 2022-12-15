Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGNX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen cut Cognex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Cognex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX opened at $51.54 on Monday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Cognex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Cognex by 3.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Cognex by 0.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Cognex by 1.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.