Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. Flex has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,575. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Flex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,112,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Flex by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Flex by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,156,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,444,000 after buying an additional 483,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

