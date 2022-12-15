WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,260

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,210 ($14.84) to GBX 1,260 ($15.46) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WPP. Redburn Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.84) to GBX 950 ($11.66) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.23) to GBX 864 ($10.60) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.81) to GBX 1,100 ($13.50) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $881.75.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WPP opened at $51.24 on Monday. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

WPP Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WPP by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in WPP in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in WPP in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,866,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.