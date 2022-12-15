WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,260

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,210 ($14.84) to GBX 1,260 ($15.46) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WPP. Redburn Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.84) to GBX 950 ($11.66) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.23) to GBX 864 ($10.60) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.81) to GBX 1,100 ($13.50) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $881.75.
Shares of WPP opened at $51.24 on Monday. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
