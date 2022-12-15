DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $72.00 at Citigroup

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush raised DocuSign from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.64.

DOCU stock opened at $59.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 66.7% during the first quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

