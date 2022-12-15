Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRUS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.1 %

CRUS stock opened at $78.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 86.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic



Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

