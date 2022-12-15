Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRUS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.1 %

CRUS stock opened at $78.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $95.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 86.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

