Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNT. Bank of America lowered shares of Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $19.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vontier has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,926,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,745,000 after acquiring an additional 209,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,201,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,564,000 after acquiring an additional 134,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 6.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 193,024 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.