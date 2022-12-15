Morgan Stanley Cuts DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $18.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DISH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.21.

DISH Network stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in DISH Network by 430.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after buying an additional 1,587,558 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in DISH Network by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,243,000 after buying an additional 1,380,282 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after buying an additional 1,318,729 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in DISH Network by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in DISH Network by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after buying an additional 771,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

