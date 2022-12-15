Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $7,355,731.68 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $114.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.00. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 54.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 202.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

