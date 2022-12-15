Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $7,355,731.68 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of AN stock opened at $114.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.00. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
