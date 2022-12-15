James A. Squires Sells 21,272 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $258.42 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.44 and a 200 day moving average of $236.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.



