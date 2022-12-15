BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Market Perform

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

