Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells $4,498,839.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $566,196.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60.

On Thursday, December 1st, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE RCL opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $90.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Stories

