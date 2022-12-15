Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Lowered to $170.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $156.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $149.78 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $35,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.