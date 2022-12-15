Citigroup Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $150.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPM opened at $133.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $391.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 117,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

