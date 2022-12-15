StockNews.com Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.11.

EXP stock opened at $139.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.70.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

