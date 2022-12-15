Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $42.45 on Monday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 143.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $606.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

