Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.44 million, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.62. Graham has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at $652,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Graham by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 25.1% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 59.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Graham by 6.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,082,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 66,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

