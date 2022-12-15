Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $16.77 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $42,693.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,994.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,979 shares of company stock worth $712,791 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

