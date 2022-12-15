The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $686.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $686.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $637.20.

Shares of FICO opened at $606.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $638.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $515.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.82.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,386. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

