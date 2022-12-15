Citigroup Trims Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Target Price to $16.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DEI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.38.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.39%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 292.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

