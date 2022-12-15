Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 475.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 66.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.