Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $25.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.