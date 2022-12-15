Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $212.11 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

