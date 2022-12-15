VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Update

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

OTCMKTS:VSBGF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

