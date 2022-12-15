The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,686.0 days.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WEIGF opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.