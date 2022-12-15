The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,686.0 days.
The Weir Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WEIGF opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $25.83.
The Weir Group Company Profile
