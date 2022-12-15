Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,607,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VPER opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Viper Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies.

